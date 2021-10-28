Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 331 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 7.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in AptarGroup by 13.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 59.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $125.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

