Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

Wipro stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

