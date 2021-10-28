freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for freenet in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe forecasts that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for freenet’s FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Shares of FRTAF stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. freenet has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.41.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

