Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €62.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.80 ($71.53) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €69.86 ($82.18).

FME stock opened at €59.64 ($70.16) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a fifty-two week high of €75.08 ($88.33). The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

