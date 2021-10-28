Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Shares of FSNUY opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

