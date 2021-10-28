Frontier Price Hits $1.19 on Top Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Frontier has a market cap of $79.61 million and $30.90 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00001947 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00049621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00208760 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00099116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,887,500 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.