FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Shares Down 2.8%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.38. 240,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,517,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.21.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

