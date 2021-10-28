Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Fujitsu updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.410-$9.410 EPS.

Fujitsu stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.16. 37,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fujitsu has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fujitsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.