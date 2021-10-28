FY2021 Earnings Estimate for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BankUnited in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.81.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $50.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

