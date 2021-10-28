FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $156.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.12 and its 200 day moving average is $153.32. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,635,966,000 after buying an additional 125,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,596,000 after acquiring an additional 175,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after buying an additional 382,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after acquiring an additional 666,830 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

