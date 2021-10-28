FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Issued By Oppenheimer

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Corning in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Corning stock opened at $35.39 on Thursday. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Corning by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 466,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 23,315 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its position in Corning by 18.5% in the third quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 134,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 57.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Corning by 23.7% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 47,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

