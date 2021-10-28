FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Upstart Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Upstart in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

UPST stock opened at $314.50 on Thursday. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,857,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 791.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total transaction of $60,563,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,311,464 shares of company stock valued at $525,397,632. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.