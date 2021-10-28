FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Increased by Analyst

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $6.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.85. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of BOH opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,109,000 after purchasing an additional 687,337 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after buying an additional 201,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,272,000 after buying an additional 175,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,146,000 after buying an additional 102,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,245,000 after buying an additional 62,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,505,881.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $496,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,834 shares of company stock worth $5,035,077. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.54%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

