FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Raised by Analyst

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.27. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

FBNC stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.