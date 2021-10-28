FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $22.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,207,000 after buying an additional 34,281 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 14,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

