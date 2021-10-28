FY2021 EPS Estimates for Isabella Bank Co. Increased by Piper Sandler (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Isabella Bank in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.19. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Isabella Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 18.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Isabella Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS:ISBA opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.23 million and a PE ratio of 15.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Isabella Bank has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.60%.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

