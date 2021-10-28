FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the construction company will earn $12.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.70 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.50.

NYSE:LII opened at $296.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $266.77 and a 52 week high of $356.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,145.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 33.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,969,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at $25,994,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 20.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,384,000 after buying an additional 32,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at $9,002,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 347.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.