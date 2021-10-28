FY2021 EPS Estimates for People’s United Financial, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for People’s United Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 15.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $12,043,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 24.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

