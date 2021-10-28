FY2021 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a report issued on Sunday, October 24th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,174,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,610,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.