FY2021 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Decreased by Analyst

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.53. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus lowered Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.33.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$69.92 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$67.77 and a 1-year high of C$87.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.03 billion and a PE ratio of 25.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$79.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$81.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.674 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.46%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total value of C$4,713,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,916,268.26.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

