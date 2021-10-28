FY2021 EPS Estimates for Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Southern States Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southern States Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SSBK stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Southern States Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

