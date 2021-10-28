FY2021 EPS Estimates for Telecom Italia S.p.A. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telecom Italia in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telecom Italia’s FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Wednesday.

Telecom Italia stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.