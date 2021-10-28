FY2021 EPS Estimates for Uber Technologies, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $64.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,942,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

