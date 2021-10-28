FY2021 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Raised by Analyst

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.73. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

WAL opened at $114.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 595,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,245,000 after purchasing an additional 119,642 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,347,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 178.0% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

