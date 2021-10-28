Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Trading Down 6.9%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) shares were down 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $23.88. Approximately 277,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 331,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRPHF)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

