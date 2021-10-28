Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.05

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 36.20 ($0.47). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 37.55 ($0.49), with a volume of 1,863,888 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £112.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Gaming Realms Company Profile (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

