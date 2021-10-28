Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,028.50

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,028.50 ($26.50) and traded as low as GBX 1,816 ($23.73). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,820 ($23.78), with a volume of 242,187 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Gamma Communications from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 25.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,028.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,958.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.16%.

About Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

