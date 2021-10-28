Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Gartner worth $16,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IT opened at $320.88 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $327.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. Gartner’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

