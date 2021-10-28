GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet cut GDS from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.50.

GDS stock opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. GDS has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GDS will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 9.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

