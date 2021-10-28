General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,240,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $233,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 769.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $49,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD opened at $205.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.27. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $210.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.