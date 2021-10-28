General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $119.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.75.

NYSE:GE opened at $103.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. General Electric has a 1-year low of $58.32 and a 1-year high of $115.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,566 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in General Electric by 107.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $796,325,000 after acquiring an additional 31,449,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in General Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,743 shares during the last quarter.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

