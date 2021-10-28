General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Trimmed by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

NYSE:GIS opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

