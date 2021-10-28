Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,329.71

Genus plc (LON:GNS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,329.71 ($69.63) and traded as high as GBX 5,551 ($72.52). Genus shares last traded at GBX 5,480 ($71.60), with a volume of 52,360 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,518.57 ($72.10).

The firm has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,689.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,329.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In related news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,280 ($68.98), for a total transaction of £188,179.20 ($245,857.33).

About Genus (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

