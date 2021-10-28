Genus plc (LON:GNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Genus plc (LON:GNS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,518.57 ($72.10).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Genus alerts:

GNS traded down GBX 40 ($0.52) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,480 ($71.60). The company had a trading volume of 52,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,719. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,689.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,329.71. Genus has a 1-year low of GBX 3,896 ($50.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,310 ($82.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 21.70 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

In other news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,615 ($73.36), for a total transaction of £1,123,000 ($1,467,206.69).

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.