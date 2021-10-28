Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 953,589 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,456,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 953,589 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $34,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 43.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,618 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1,359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 538.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 149.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,409,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 53.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,150,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

