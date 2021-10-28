Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,492,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458,247 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Coty worth $32,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,917,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,750,000 after purchasing an additional 301,809 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Coty in the second quarter worth about $501,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 17.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 55.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,939,000 after buying an additional 4,541,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.98.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

