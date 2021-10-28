Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 741,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,498 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCKT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 16.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

