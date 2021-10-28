Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

GGB has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Gerdau from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gerdau from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gerdau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of GGB opened at $4.88 on Monday. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Gerdau in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Gerdau by 35.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 767,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 202,077 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Gerdau by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Gerdau by 2,858.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 74,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the first quarter valued at about $10,193,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

