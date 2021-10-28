Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the September 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GVDNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 target price on Givaudan and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 target price on Givaudan and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $96.89 target price on Givaudan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.08. 12,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,639. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $102.30. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.96.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

