Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GBCI. Truist Securities upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $238,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 17.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

