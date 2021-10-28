Glaukos (GKOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Glaukos has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. On average, analysts expect Glaukos to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GKOS opened at $42.78 on Thursday. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.74.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.89.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

