Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.13% of Automatic Data Processing worth $112,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 299,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 158,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after buying an additional 30,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,565. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.79. The stock has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.49 and a 1 year high of $224.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.33.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.