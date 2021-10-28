Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $69,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 614.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 101,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 87,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,316,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 97.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $80.68. The company had a trading volume of 260,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,227,785. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.