Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 529,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $84,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,969,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Chubb by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chubb by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,073,000 after purchasing an additional 353,933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,771,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,859,000 after purchasing an additional 351,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,250,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $125.56 and a twelve month high of $196.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

