Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,862 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.1% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.06% of PayPal worth $207,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

PYPL stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.20. 130,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,847,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.26. The firm has a market cap of $275.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.