Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 112,313 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,150,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 112,313 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $705,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,151,852. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.22 and its 200-day moving average is $138.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

