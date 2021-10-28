Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 7,367 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $97,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $52.31. The stock had a trading volume of 42,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,233. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

