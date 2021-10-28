Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMRE opened at $16.48 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $16.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. Analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

