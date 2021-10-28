Global Strategic Fund Venbio Sells 75,035 Shares of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Stock

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) major shareholder Global Strategic Fund Venbio sold 75,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $123,057.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, October 25th, Global Strategic Fund Venbio sold 540,667 shares of Metacrine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $805,593.83.

Shares of MTCR stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $37.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. Metacrine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Metacrine, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Metacrine in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Metacrine in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Metacrine in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Metacrine by 151.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Metacrine in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 46.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Metacrine from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

