Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Holdings Reduced by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,296 shares during the period. Golden Entertainment makes up approximately 0.9% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $32,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after buying an additional 55,872 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $992,274.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,944 shares in the company, valued at $13,806,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $597,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363 over the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Golden Entertainment stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.18. 174,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,541. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.22. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

